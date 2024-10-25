With climate change awareness on the rise, it changes the outlook of people who support the initiative. You’ve probably heard of modular or compact homes and the eco-friendly benefits they bring to the housing scene. It was only a matter of time before forward-thinking individuals came up with something exciting. This is the Arctic Edition Tiny House RV.

The idea behind this dwelling is not totally original given motorhomes are already mainstream. However, what Mint Tiny House Company does differently is the overall design. Instead of the typical aerodynamic exterior of a travel trailer, the Arctic Edition and others under the Tiny House RV catalog resemble a contemporary dwelling.

If not for the wheels and tow hitch, this upgraded camper looks like a stationary structure. It measures 41′ x 8’6″ x 13″6′ (LxWxH) with a floor area that spans 392 square feet. It’s impressive how the manufacturer organizes everything for an optimal layout. Bedroom arrangements include one on the gooseneck section and two for each loft.

This allows the Arctic Edition to accommodate up to six adults comfortably. Access the sleeping quarters two sets of stairs and a ladder. The main floor is where you’ll find a living area and kitchen. The latter features an 11.5 cubic feet fridge, a propane oven, a propane cooktop, a stainle7s steel hood fan, and butcherblock veneer countertops.

Elsewhere, the Arctic Edition has a mini split heating/cooling system, an electric water heater, electric wall heaters, and laundry hookups. For durable protection against the elements, the exterior is clad in LP Smartside board and batten sidings, while the metal roof comes with an ice shield. Mint Tiny House Company also handles customization requests by clients.

Images courtesy of Mint Tiny House Company