Architecture studios around the world are now experimenting and incorporating green building practices into various projects. However, it only applies if a client specifically requests so. Otherwise, the practice proceeds just as usual. Hence, concepts like the Roma’s Bedroom exist to demonstrate what’s possible with modern methods and available materials.

The folks behind this eco-friendly venture present a modular volume built out of reclaimed materials. Operating out of Barcelona, Spain, TAKK reveals how Roma’s Bedroom can adapt to seasonal changes. Furthermore, it stands on a foundation of hollow concrete blocks on top of a substructure with wheels.

With the added mobility, it’s possible to adjust its location when needed. To ensure the interiors stay comfortable throughout the seasons, the team turns to natural wool and recycled cotton to insulate the walls from temperature fluctuations. Other materials include drywall sheets and timber.

When it’s sunny, Roma’s Bedroom is illuminated naturally via regular windows and acrylic bubble portals. LED lighting is likewise available. In summer, open sections allow wind to circulate, while the enclosed areas stay warm during winter. A gabled roof protects the spaces from the elements.

Overseeing this cool endeavor are Alejandro Muiño and Mireia Luzárraga. The gimmick is repurposing leftover building materials from various sources. Instead of disposing these items and just crowding landfills, they’re encouraging other architects to explore unique eco-friendly avenues.

Despite how it looks, Roma’s Bedroom boasts a robust construction. Structural stress points are fully supported by chains and hydraulic bracing systems. Steps lead up to the main door, which opens to an open floor plan. The layout appears to be fully customizable as well.

Images courtesy of José Hevia/TAKK