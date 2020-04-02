While 2020 is shaping up to be bad year courtesy of the Coronavirus pandemic, we prefer to keep a positive outlook anyway. Featuring awesome rides always gives us this fuzzy feeling of accomplishment. Hence, we are ready with another one to dream about while the world is effectively still on lockdown. We are practically hooked on custom projects similar to the Commonwealth Classics The Georgetown. Now, Arkonik draws us in once more with the Fortitude D110.

Land Rover enthusiasts will immediately recognize this as a Defender with a remarkable makeover. Moreover, the shop handling the build already boasts over 200 projects under its belt. With years of experience working SUVs of this caliber, the results are nothing short of mind-blowing. Usually starting with a painstaking restoration, the team of experts are then adding upgrades according to what their client’s whims.

The Fortitude D110 is an example of how far Arkonik can equip a reliable classic with modern bells and whistles. The overall aesthetics clearly identify it as a Land Rover Defender, but the visible add-ons will remind you that it’s on a whole new level.

Starting off with a Raptor Keswick Green coat on the body and wheel arches. It sports four Khan Defend 1983 18-inch alloys with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. The Bilstein and Eibach suspension systems make for a smooth ride on any surface.

Meanwhile, the interior of the Arkonik Fortitude D110 likewise flaunts Grey Forge Supersoft Leather upholstery. The front seats even feature a heating system for comfort. The rest of the cabin just oozes a luxurious vibe that matches its $185,000 asking price that goes up as buyers add more optional enhancements.

Images courtesy of Arkonik