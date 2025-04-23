Do some of you also wonder what it would be like to tweak an iconic sports car into an off-road machine? It seems there is a huge market for such rides. Highly regarded marques like Porsche and Lamborghini have engineered special configurations for their popular platforms. Other awesome options involve bespoke builds like the Project Safari.

This bad boy is an ambitious venture by the team at Get Lost Automotive. To showcase what’s possible, they settled on the sleek Lotus Elise S1 as the donor vehicle. As ridiculous as this sounds, remember that models like the 911 Dakar and the Huracán Sterrato commercially exist, albeit in extremely limited numbers.

Instead of the usual process, wherein the shop tries to retain as many original elements as possible, Project Safari approaches things with functionality in mind. Therefore, all modifications involve a rework of specific components to ensure reliable performance. These include fender flares, larger rims with all-terrain tires, a custom suspension system, and more.

Comparing it to the stock Lotus Elise S1, we’re looking at a ride height that’s 100 mm higher and extra underbody reinforcement, to name a few. More notable changes include seats with leather/tweed upholstery, a floating rear wing, rectangular Bi-LED projector headlights, and a roof scoop. Overall, the driving dynamics reportedly feel responsive and fun.

“They break the rules in just the right way and give the car a new identity without losing its roots,” writes the establishment. “It’s fun because you can actually use it. On backroads. On gravel. On detours you definitely didn’t plan. It’s fun because it doesn’t take itself too seriously – and neither should you.” Production of client orders will begin later this year.

Images courtesy of Get Lost Automotive