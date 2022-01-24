Backpacking can take you on different paths, literally. The unpredictability of the road you tread can make or break your footwear. This mindset helps inspire Arc’Teryx to create the Aerios AR Mid GTX, a pair of hiking boots that comfortably takes you down the road less traveled.

This pair of reliable boots screams comfort while boasting a streamlined and modern silhouette. They are light in the feet for unrivaled freedom in movement but tough on backpacking’s rugged realities. Geared for hiking, trekking, and remote and varied conditions, it has a framework that not only comforts but also supports the feet.

The Aerios AR Mid GTX has a 3D-molded Ultralon collar that moves with the ankle while bracing and protecting it. The mold integrates with the tongue for a unified and comfortable fit. It has EVA foam for its midsole and a TPU midfoot for shock absorption and torsional support.

Meanwhile, the upper is made with breathable and moisture-wicking materials. We’re talking about the ever-reliable GORE-TEX fabric, known to be waterproof and windproof. It allows moisture vapor to escape and regulates temperature for comfort inside and out.

Then there’s the uber-grippy Vibram XS Trek outsole for optimum grip. Couple that with the aggressive, mud-shedding lug pattern underfoot, and you’re all set for a safe walk on uneven, muddy, or rocky terrain. Not to mention the aesthetic appeal of the Aerios AR Mid GTX. These are handsome rugged boots that can easily take you from the gym to a trip out of town or to the bar.

Images courtesy of Arc’Teryx