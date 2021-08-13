As much as we want to hold on to the past, we have to let go and make way for innovation. The electrification of the automotive industry shows us that even the most adamant among the world’s prestigious marques are ready to shift. As such, the One form Arc Boats shows us that emission-free vessels are possible.

With our current technology, there are still some limitations when it comes to weight and size. Nevertheless, it’s not stopping manufacturers from building all-electric personal watercraft. Arc Boats is here to fill that gap until we develop more efficient batteries and motors.

With a powerhouse team of former SpaceX rocket engineers behind its development, you can expect top-notch performance and craftsmanship. The One is a modern and sleek speedboat that measures 24 ft long with a beam 102 inches wide.

With their experience in aerospace manufacturing, Arc Boast is using marine-grade aluminum to reinforce the hull. This material is an excellent choice thanks to its lightweight yet robust properties. Although the company did not specify, its likely high-tech composites are also in use.

Don’t leave your buddies behind as the vessel can accommodate up to 10 people. The waterproof 200 kWh battery unit are built in-house to optimize the center of gravity. Next is the 475-hp electric powertrain that delivers a top-cruising speed of 35 knots in favorable open-water conditions.

Depending on how hard you push it, the Arc Boats One should have enough juice to last 3-5 hours. It might just be the first commercial electric speedboat in the market. Arc Boats says the first units will be ready to ship out to clients early in 2022.

Images courtesy Arc Boats