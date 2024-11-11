Toyota is one of the few marques that made a huge splash at the 2024 SEMA Show with custom builds like the Ultimate Tailgate Tundra and the 4Runner TRD Surf Concept. Nevertheless, the Japanese firm is also making strides with hydrogen fuel cell technology. Surprisingly, it’s not the only carmaker interested in this alternative to battery-electric systems. Hyundai gives us a glimpse of the INITIUM.

It’s not the South Korean group’s first rodeo either as it also unveiled the N Vision 74 in 2022. The sporty two-door “rolling lab” serves to highlight the efficiency and performance of hydrogen fuel cells. With a jaw-dropping output of 670 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque, it’s one sleek beast on the tracks. The INITIUM, on the other hand, looks like a crossover SUV.

The hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) made its debut at the “Clearly Committed” event at Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang. Those of you with a clear grasp of Latin know the name means “first” or “beginning” in English. Aesthetically, everything is leaning toward a distinctly futuristic motif. Still, there are just enough visual elements to denote its rugged capabilities.

According to the press release, the design language is what the manufacturer calls “Art of Steel.” The company has yet to publish how much output the INITIUM’s hydrogen-based powertrain can muster. However, it says the electric motors will generate approximately 150 kW, while the approximate range is around 400 miles.

Besides its visibly aerodynamic body, the INITIUM rides on aero-optimized rims shod in low rolling resistance tires. As for the interiors, Hyundai claims there is enough space for cargo along with generous legroom. Its next public appearance will be at the Los Angeles Auto Show and the Auto Guangzhou this month.

Images courtesy of Hyundai