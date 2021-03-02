The way we see it right now, Tesla is currently being hounded by Lucid Motors. Meanwhile, Fisker just joined hands with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd (Foxconn) for a yet-unnamed EV. As for Porsche, it is enjoying the positive reception and demand for its Taycan lineup with the impending arrival of the Turbo S Cross Turismo. Aptera Motors, on the other hand, might soon be another contender when it releases the Paradigm.

Making its debut late in 202, the Paradigm is a three-wheel two-seater that brings a lot to the table. Instead of relying purely on battery power alone, it’s using a solar-electric configuration. In fact, Aptera Motors claims their platform can beat every other EV out there with an insane 1,000-mile range.

Unlike regular all-electric powertrains, it will draw power from sunlight when it needs to. In solar-only drive mode, the Paradigm can cover 46 miles in a day.

It seems the Series A Round of funding for their Paradigm project closes out with $4 million. It doesn’t end there because Aptera Motors is also counting support from crowd funders, investors, and leading figures in the automotive industry.

To date, the group claims that there are already more than 7,000 reservations for their emission-free machine. The Paradigm is not only a monster on mileage, but it also boasts an oddly attractive futuristic design.

Aptera Motors engineers are crafting the structure out of four key parts. Its safety system draws inspiration from Formula-1 technologies, while energy-absorbing composite materials and airbags should keep the driver and passenger safe. We hope to hear and see more of the Paradigm soon.

Images courtesy of Aptera Motors