Whenever there is a lull in vehicle sales, manufacturers scramble to come up with strategies to boost sales. Price adjustment can help reignite interest, but the modern revival of classic icons usually generates the best results. Toyota plans to end production of its fifth-generation sports car. Before the book closes, it will offer the GR Supra A90 Final Edition.

It looks like the Japanese marque has another machine for its clients to consider. According to the official press release, the GR Supra Lightweight EVO will accompany the GR Super A90 Final Edition. Although both boast enhancements inspired by the GAZOO Racing team’s motorsport campaign, there are distinct elements to set each unit apart.

The GR Supra A90 Final Edition welcomes track-ready enhancements. It allows owners to feel what it’s like to push performance to the limit with them behind the wheel. Under the hood of this blackout beast is a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine hooked up to a six-speed intelligent manual transmission (iMT) system.

In short, you are in full control here. Total output should be around 429 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque — a substantial increase over the 335 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque from the standard model. Toyota also endows the powertrain with an Akrapovič titanium muffler for an exhaust note that makes a statement.

The exterior also flaunts carbon fiber components. It appears the front canards, front center flap, front spoiler, swan-neck rear wing, and hood duct, are now rendered in carbon fiber. The composite material not only reduces weight but also enhances aerodynamics.

Inside the cockpit, the GR Supra A90 Final Edition features RECARO Podium CF full-bucket seats with black and red upholstery. Toyota plans to build only 300 examples of this sleek and sexy two-seater.

