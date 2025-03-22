Thanks to Valve’s Steam Deck, handheld gaming PCs are now becoming mainstream products. With big names in the computer hardware business and startups competing for your hard-earned money, each new release is gradually saturating the market. This bodes well for consumers as it pushes companies to innovate constantly. One such fascinating device is the ONEXSUGAR.

As of our writing, it’s currently unclear if the development is still in the early stages or if a working prototype is already in circulation. Nonetheless, the design of this portable gaming platform should evoke a bit of nostalgia among Nintendo fans.

Do take note that there are enough unique features to completely set the ONEXSUGAR apart from the DS. However, we can’t help but reference the Japanese gaming firm’s dual-screen handheld. It’s probably how a particular configuration resembles the older Nintendo hardware.

You’ll notice right away that this collaborative project by ONE-NETBOOK and Sugar Cubes is brimming with hinges. Two are exclusively for the split controller modules and one is for the smaller display. The latter folds flat opposite the large screen by default.

In one of the images, we can see the rear section with grilles for the cooling fan and heat sink. The transforming ONEXSUGAR touts the usual gamepad layout with offset analog sticks, a D-pad, face buttons, and shoulder buttons. RGB lighting surrounds the joysticks and also appears on the split controller’s outer frame.

Two forward-facing stereo speakers are below the main screen and intuitively flip to the top when the user switches to dual-screen mode. The ONEXSUGAR is not a full-fledged handheld gaming PC. Instead, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chipset and runs Android out of the box.

Images courtesy of ONE-NETBOOK/Sugar Cubes