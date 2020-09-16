After months of speculation it’s finally official, the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are here. The latest models were unveiled during the company’s Time Flies event which also revealed the iPad Air 4 and iPad 8. Over the years, the wearable has been the best-selling smartwatch in the market. Moreover, many users continue to laud its health-centric features such as fall detection and the built-in electrocardiogram.

Now, the latest flagship brings another set of functions many have been requesting for quite some time. Before we go into that, let’s talk about the design. Ever since the first-generation model was introduced, the form factor has been the same. Same goes for the more affordable option, which makes us wonder if there will ever be one with a round display.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is available in four colors: Silver, Blue, Gold, and (PRODUCT) RED. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE has three: Space Gray, Gold, and Silver. As for the processor, the Series 6 comes with an S6 processor with a U1 chip, while the SE packs an S5 silicon. Both will ship with WatchOS 7 out of the box on September 18, 2020. Although Apple Watch users are already enjoying a comprehensive suite of fitness-related features, the developers are adding two more.

First is sleep tracking, which uses the motion sensors of the Apple Watch Series 6 to gauge how well you rest up for the day. Then there’s the SP02 monitoring, which, in our current situation, gives users an idea of how well their body performs during a workout or more. Blood oxygen along with other metrics provides a detailed overview of one’s overall health. Unfortunately, the Apple Watch SE does not have this on board.

