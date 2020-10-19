Whether you’re looking for a media center, a smartphone speaker, or a voice assistant, Apple has you covered. The HomePod Mini takes all the offerings of its predecessor, the HomePod, into a small package built with modern features.

The device now has a spherical design instead of the cylindrical shape of the original. It also clocks in at an amazing 3.3. inches tall. But don’t let this mini version fool you. As with its predecessor, it packs modern offerings you can easily trade for your home studio speakers.

The HomePod Mini boasts clear and amazing sound. It uses Apple’s S5 chip that helps analyze and tunes music for the optimum loudness, dynamic range, and overall great audio performance with deep bass and crisp high frequencies. An acoustic waveguide directs the flow of the sound down and out toward the room for an immersive 360-degree experience. This makes the device a great alternative for a multi-connected soundstage.

As a smartphone speaker, Siri takes center stage as your A.I. It works seamlessly with other Apple devices to deliver updates on news, weather, traffic, reminders, and more. It works just like how Siri functions in iPhones. The difference is it can differentiate who is speaking and tailor music and podcasts according to the person’s preference.

Moreover, the HomePod Mini also makes smart home controls easy. You can ask Siri to turn on the lights, lock the doors, and more. A new intercom feature allows users to send messages to connected family members through their HomePods.

Images courtesy of Apple