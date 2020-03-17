We are gradually accepting the fact that last year’s COVID-19 outbreak will cancel several high-profile events in 2020. MWC, GDC, E3, and just recently, the Geneva International Motor Show. We can only imagine the automotive extravaganza it would have offered, but personal safety comes first. Therefore, let’s stay inside, get comfy, and go online to check the awesome rides making their debut. Our personal pick for this piece is the Apex AP-0, which they’re calling a Super Sports EV Concept.

While every car expo has its fair share of annual refreshes and new models, it is the concept models that capture our attention. Even though most of these barely make it to production, they can be the templates for future releases. However, we would like it if automakers would just stick with the original look and specifications (if applicable).

Nevertheless, the AP-0 is certainly one alluring example of how EVs should look like. Aside from its sleek exterior, the design and placement of its aerodynamic rear fin just beg for attention. Apex even adds a nice touch with the scissor doors on this all-electric machine.

The engineers are crafting this concept with a carbon fiber bodywork for superior weight distribution and management. Therefore, one can expect outstanding handling and performance when it is on the road. Within its lightweight shell and frame sits an advanced electric motor that can churn out 650 horsepower. Powering it is a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery which should be good enough for 320 miles on a single charge. The AP-0 should be available in 2022 for close to $190,000.

Images courtesy of Apex