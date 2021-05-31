Anyone in their right mind knows that booze and weapons don’t go well together. You could only end up either on the losing or winning end when you find yourself in trouble. The Anvirtue Hip Flask Nunchucks, on the other hand, hardly pass for a weapon but sure, go ahead and try to see if it can take a beating.

Made from durable, non-corrosive, and food-grade 304 stainless steel, this flask can hold just about enough booze to keep you warm in the cold. Each flask can store 1.5 ounces of your favorite spirits be it whiskey, vodka, gin, tequila, or rum. The flasks come with a spout carefully polished to smoothness and a leak-proof quick open screw cap to ensure the freshness of your drink.

Aside from its convenient size, it has a unique stealth design that is a plus for on-the-go sips. The Anvirtue Hip Flask Nunchucks, as its name suggests, comes with a metal chain with locks on both ends, which you can attach to both flasks. You can also use one to clip to your bag which is handy for different outdoor adventures including mountaineering, hiking, and more.

The Anvirtue Hip Flask Nunchucks is one versatile and hip beverage holder that can easily pass off as a weapon although it may not do enough damage at its weight of just 179 grams. Probably a small bruise depends on the force released. Although I’m not actually suggesting you use this to hit someone. Better, it’s a good idea to gift it to someone who appreciates a unique or novelty item.

Images courtesy of Anvirtue