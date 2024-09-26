Even with the departure of founder Raj Bhakta, WhistlePig continues to surprise and delight American whiskey enthusiasts. Consistently coming up with unique expressions is a tall order for any distillery. Nevertheless, the team operating out of Vermont is always full of ideas. This new release — a 12-year-old single barrel rye whiskey — is an exciting collaboration with Shafer Vineyards.

What we have here is a drink that would please the taste buds of any sommelier. Most of you already understand how WhistlePig infuses the spirit with these distinct tasting notes. The winery is one of the top labels in Napa Valley and every bottle of this special edition ensures every sip highlights why.

Reports tell us the standard WhistlePig 12 finishes the rye whiskey in different types of wine barrels. These include Port, Madeira, and Sauternes casks to give the blend its signature characteristics. However, this partnership with Shafer Vineyards ages exclusively in 60-gallon French oak containers for 32 months.

Moreover, these wooden vessels were previously housing the establishment’s exceptional Cabernet Sauvignon. The distillery says the whiskey features notes of dried cherry, black pepper, vanilla, raisin, and dried fruit with a hint of earthiness. Don’t let the Shafer Edition slip through your grasp

“We like to say it takes 12 years, a spectacular cabernet barrel, and one sip to convert a wine drinker to a whiskey buff,” notes WhistlePig’s Meghan Ireland. “The WhistlePig 12 Single Barrel Rye Whiskey Shafer Edition delivers on that and more. We’re thrilled to release just eight barrels from our experimental warehouse in time for pairing with a great fall dinner.”

Images courtesy of WhistlePig/Shafer Vineyards