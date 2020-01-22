The Anker PowerCore 130000 provides power to your mobile devices anywhere and anytime. It supports simultaneous charging at high speed from a compact power bank that is only 9 ounces/255 grams in weight.

This portable power supply supports two USB Type-A and one Micro USB charging that provides a maximum output of 5V/3A. It can charge an iPhone 6s five times or a Galaxy S6 3.5 time. It uses PowerIQ intelligent high-speed charging and VoltageBoost prevents slowing down of charging speeds. Charging iPhones from zero to 50 per cent only takes 30 minutes and Samsung smartphones in under 50 minutes.

The Anker PowerCore 13000 ensures safety while charging using its multi protect safety system. It has overheating, overloading, surge, overcharging, and over-discharging protection. Moreover, you can take this card-size power bank with you on air too. It is TSA-certified at a limit of 100 Wh.

Recharging this portable power bank is fairly easy using a 2-A micro-USB input port. It takes 8 hours for a full charge using a 2A wall charger. On the downside, it takes 16 hours for a full juice using 1-A charger.

Outside of the technical aspects, the Anker PowerCore 13000 boasts physical aesthetics that protect it from dirt. It has a matte finish that keeps its interface safe from smudges, scratches, and fingerprints. The texture also enhances grip so as to prevent unwanted drops. Its shell may be plastic but it is strong enough to withstand a few drops, extreme temperature, and vibration.

The Anker PowerCore 13000 comes with four blue LED power indicators on the top and each light represents 25 per cent. The light indicators help users estimate the remaining charge on the power device.

Images courtesy of Anker