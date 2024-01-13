Ever had a beach day or picnic plans ruined by wind tussles while setting up your towel or blanket? Tired of the setup and cleanup struggle? And don’t even mention that sandy towel!

Introducing the game-changing QuickLay Beach Towel! Say goodbye to these issues for good. QuickLay is your new sidekick – it’s breeze-proof, sand-resistant, and sets up and folds away in a flash. With QuickLay, you’ll be carefree, save time, and rock that beach like a superstar!

Unleash Instant Fun and Pack Back Up in Seconds!

Tired of wasting time on setups and dealing with annoying takedowns? Well, meet the QuickLay Beach Towel – it pops up and gets ready in just seconds. And when it’s time to pack up after a great day, folding it back is as easy as 1-2-3. Plus, chuck it into the included carry bag for stress-free transport or storage. No more fuss, just fun at the beach with QuickLay!

Wind and Sand-Resistant for Every Outdoor Adventure

Say goodbye to beach hassles with the QuickLay Beach Towel! Designed to resist wind and sand, it guarantees a carefree day by the waves. Enjoy the beach breeze without the worry – QuickLay keeps relaxation simple and stress-free.

Rapid Drying with Maximum Comfort

Wrap yourself in the cozy comfort of our premium-quality Quick Dry Microfiber! This super-light material is like a gentle hug for your skin and dries in a snap. No more waiting around with a damp towel – enjoy softness and speedy drying for a comfy, carefree experience!

Adventure-Ready: Carry Bag with Handy Accessory Pocket for Your Essentials!

Gear up for the ultimate adventure with our stylin’ carry bag! Not only does it come with adjustable straps for a comfy fit, but there’s also a nifty accessory pocket – perfect for stashing your beach essentials or secret treasures (we won’t tell!). Stay fabulous on the move with a bag that’s as fun as your next escapade!



Snap & Fresh: Detachable and Machine Washable for Ultimate Easy-Clean Magic!

QuickLay’s Snap & Fresh feature lets you snap off the towel from the frame for a quick rendezvous with your washing machine. No fuss, just fun – because QuickLay is all about making beach days a breeze!

Unwind in Standard Comfort or Dive into Serenity with Our Extra-Large Option!

Choose your perfect beach companion with QuickLay’s two-size options. Our standard 30″ x 60″ size, a classic beach towel, embraces you in serene comfort. For those craving extra space, the 42″ x 72″ extra-large option provides a euphoric expanse. Dive into relaxation with the size that suits your beach daydreams.

Quality Craftsmanship for Everyday Comfort and Durability!

Indulge in top-tier quality with QuickLay, where every thread reflects excellence. Crafted in the Republic of Colombia, renowned for its premium textiles and clothing, our beach towels boast unparalleled durability and comfort. Our QuickLay beach towels feature stainless steel snaps, ensuring they remain corrosion-free even in the salty embrace of seawater. Experience the epitome of quality, where meticulous workmanship meets the expertise of a region celebrated for its textile mastery.

A Versatile Outdoor Essential for Every Adventure

Whether you’re sunbathing, picnicking, or stargazing, our versatile towel is the ultimate adventure sidekick. Dive into the joy of outdoor escapades with QuickLay – where every activity becomes a memory in the making!

