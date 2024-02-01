The EDC Monster Phantom 2.0 might just make it as your favorite go-to everyday carry knife because of its amazing features. It can easily rival other popular brands in the market with its high-end specs, including carbon fiber inlays and titanium construction, to name a few.

This folding utility knife is designed to last for many uses. It is precision CNC-machined from Grade-5 titanium for lightweight strength and durability and for resistance to corrosion and high-temperature. It also has carbon fiber sheets in a unique pattern that add visual appeal and enhances durability.

Meanwhile, the blade in the EDC Monster Phantom 2.0 is replaceable. A bigger metal plate allows for easier installation and disassembly and uses a 0.59″ long liner lock to secure the blade in place for safety when the knife is fully closed or opened. Blade deployment is also swift thanks to a smooth, one-hand operation roller bearing mechanism.

It opens and closes within 0.5 seconds without getting the knife stuck when sliding the blade, which can be a nuisance. The smooth roller also paves way for three different opening methods for this flipper to cater to different usage. Aside from the back flipper opening based on the G1, it can also be opened via a thumb stud and front flipper positioned at the top of the blade with minimal effort.

The EDC Monster Phantom 2.0 also features Tritium slots on both sides (glass luminous vials and tritium vials) for visibility in low light environments. It also has grooves and lines on both sides of the frame for an anti-slip grip and to ensure a more stable fit between the thumb and index finger. Moreover, this knife is TSA-approved for travel, has a lanyard hole for tethering and a deep-carry pocket clip. It’s a versatile tool that can cut, slice, carve, and more.

Images courtesy of EDC Monster