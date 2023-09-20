Custom fixed blade maker Morgan Koens steps out of his comfort zone with the Kansept Knives Shikari SBL. He lent his expertise in designing and making fixed blades to this folding knife which boasts his trademark creations that are a mix of aesthetic and utility.

The 2027 Shikari Knife is, for one, a utility knife. It features a three-inch modified clip point blade made of premium CPM S35VN steel which is known for its great edge retention, sharpness, toughness, and resistance to corrosion. Knives made with this steel is able to withstand prolonged use without diminished quality as such it makes great knife steel.

The blade also comes with black stonewashed finish for a rugged and stealthy look. It can easily be opened via the rear flipper tab or by disengaging its button lock which also doubles as a safety mechanism to prevent accidental closure. Moreover, the blade in the Shikari SBL runs on on a ball-bearing pivot system to ensure fast and smooth deployment.

Meanwhile, the handle of this flipper is made of black and white “Gmascus” which is a composite material made from layered G-10 to mimic the unique appearance of Damascus steel. It also has anodized titanium bolster scales for added strength and durability and for a secure, smooth, and comfortable gripping surface in and out of the pocket. Then the contoured shape fits comfortably in the hand for a secure grip.

The Shikari SBL is compact at just 7.78″ long with the blade at 3.35″ long and 0.12″ thick. It only weighs 3.8 ounces and comes with a lanyard hole and titanium pocket clip for portability.

Images courtesy of Kansept Knives