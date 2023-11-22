Ridge is a brand that consistently pumps out modern minimalist wallets that are premium, stylish, and feature-packed. However, a quick browse of their catalog shows they cater to other segments as well. If you’re about to go on a trip soon, how about a luggage upgrade? The Carry-On is a heavy-duty yet lightweight suitcase that protects your belongings.

Don’t you just hate it when your luggage or cargo is the last to drop into the carousel upon arrival at the airport? As such, most people now opt to pack their essentials into smaller backpacks or suitcases that would easily fit the overhead storage compartments of passenger aircraft and buses.

Ridge figured out what crucial attributes travelers want the most and incorporated everything it could into the fashionable Carry-On. To ensure the exterior shell can withstand heavy loads and accidental drops during transport, it is fabricated out of German Makrolon polycarbonate. Moreover, even the corners are outfitted with black anodized aluminum hardware for extra protection.

For trouble-free transition between gates, the combination lock is TSA-approved so inspections can proceed with a hitch and you can be on your way. Ridge certainly did not skimp on quality as the Carry-On comes with YKK Racquet Coil zippers for durability and smooth action. Its interiors are lined with 200D fabric.

To the left is a zipped panel, while the right holds a compression panel with a zipped pocket. Then there’s another dedicated pocket for your AirTags or GPS tracker just in case your luggage is lost or stolen. The interior dimensions are listed at 20.5″ x 14″ which is generous enough for whatever items you might need for the trip.

Oversized 360-degree spinner wheels and the adjustable telescopic handle provide a seamless trolley experience. Finally, the carbon fiber 3k logo plate is a snazzy touch. The weatherproof Carry-On from Ridge is available in Alpine Navy, Basecamp Orange, Matte Olive, and Royal Black.

Images courtesy of Ridge