Leather goods never run out of style or fashion and always come as a necessity because of their purpose. They come in different shapes, sizes and uses but commonly found in wallets, bags, or other everyday carry items. Such is the case with Andar Wallets The Apollo which uses full-grain crazy horse vintage leather for classic beauty. The leather feels soft in the hands and develops its own patina over time.

This handcrafted piece provides all the storage you need for your cash and cards in one convenient bi-fold construction. A front pocket holds two of your most-used cards while two more slots inside can hold more cards. This wallet can accommodate up to ten cards. It even has an ID window so you can easily flash your ID at work or when needed.

Moreover, the Andar Wallets The Apollo comes with a money clip to hold banknotes or small documents. The internal card pockets comes with an elastic pull-tab for quick and easy access. You don’t have to dig your fingers in the slot just to retrieve your cards, which most of the time is agonizingly tedious.

Best of all, the entire wallet comes fitted with RFID blocking materials which block 10MHz to 3000MHz frequencies. This prevents illegal data mining so you don’t comprise your private information to data theft.

Despite its compartments, The Andar Wallets The Apollo maintains its sleek figure and does not end up being bulky in the pocket at just 3/8″ thick. It easily fits in your front or back pocket at a measurement of 4 1/8″ L x 2 7/8″ W.

Images courtesy of Andar Wallets