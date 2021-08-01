An outdoor heater may not be on anyone’s radar right now. But it doesn’t help to be ready for October or when the chilly season comes. Or when the air starts to cool down your morning hot coffee while at the patio. In this case, the Alpine Portable Outdoor Heater could come in handy.

Easily bring in the warmth to any outdoor setting with this propane-powered heater built with premium quality aluminum and stainless steel. It is heavy-duty and guaranteed ideal for outdoor use with a sturdy weighted base that can withstand heavy winds and radical weather. Meanwhile, its powder-coated finish adds a touch of elegance, and its slim design allows it to fit into any space.

The Alpine Portable Outdoor Heater runs on a 45000 BTU powered by a propane tank that emits 10,000 BTUs and heats up to a 3-foot area. It has a wider top cover to deliver a larger circumference of heat and it warms up fairly fast too. For safety, it comes with an automatic shut-off. It also has a lower storage compartment to allow easy access to the propane tank, especially during refills.

Moreover, this commercial or patio heater comes with multiple heat settings so you can choose the ideal temperatureure for any area. It may be on the hefty side at 32.6 pounds but this becomes an afterthought because it’s convenient to move around. The Alpine Portable Outdoor Heater comes with tires so you can easily wheel it to a safe spot during use or wheel it away for storage.

Images courtesy of Alpine Industries