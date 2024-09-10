The Ahoy Table Lamp, from Israel-based StudioKnob, features design elements that seamlessly blend nautical tradition with contemporary design. It embodies the essence of contemporary design from top to bottom with its use of natural materials.

It has a braided nylon rope housing an LED light source. This rope takes the shape of a “Turk’s Head” or the “monkey’s fist” traditionally tied by sailors. The five-meter long knot serves as the lamp head, meticulously wound and tightened in multiple layers around two large golden knitting needles.

One of the needles holding the knot stands secure via a concrete base. Wounding the rope around the needles results in a soft, symmetrical form that gives off a soft glow along its length when the lamp is on. Speaking of light, the Ahoy Table Lamp uses a high-quality LED strip manually threaded into the braided nylon rope.

A touch button found on the concrete base powers the light on. The base conceals the sensor that controls the on/off and dimming function of the lamp. It also has a leather handle for carrying the lamp. Meanwhile, at its back is an elegant plate that separates the electrical components to allow only a woven fabric cable to connect to the power supply.

The polished concrete base of the Ahoy Table Lamp draws inspiration from modernist design. Specifically, the “geometric precision of Bauhaus and the raw, honest expression of Brutalism, celebrated through the use of polished concrete,” explains the studio. “These stylistic elements are deeply embedded in the material culture of Israel, shaping the character of its young urban landscape.”

Images courtesy of StudioKnob