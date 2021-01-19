Now that temperatures have dropped, people are mostly staying indoors where it is warm and toasty. This means the spaces outside our homes will sit unused probably until spring comes along. The way we see it, you can either give up like everyone else and wait or bust out a heater and enjoy your al-fresco activities in comfort. Wood Pellet Products shares their comprehensive lineup headlined by the Big Timber Elite model.

Living up to its name, this free-standing heater measure 84 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. Company president Tyson Traeger credits his experience during his childhood. His family built a barbecue grill that uses wood pellets. Therefore, the brand promises its consumers that all of their products are proudly made in the Pacific Northwest of the United States.

This means Wood Pellet Products always strives to innovate their cooking and heating catalog to benefit its customers. The Big Timber Elite – much like other versions of its patio heaters – apparently outperform propane types. The heat it produces comes from the entire assembly. This means you will feel warm and toasty from head to toe. Furthermore, the wood pellets it uses are eco-friendly and can match the high-quality coal when it comes to performance.

The Big Timber Elite can generate up to 90,000 BTU of heat across a 450 square feet radius with virtually no smoke. Moreover, its stainless-steel construction not only provides exceptional durability but a classy look as well. The hopper can store up to 30 lbs of wood pellets which should last up to three hours. Make sure to order early because there is a 2 to 4-week lead time before Wood Pellet Products delivers the heater.

Images courtesy of Wood Pellet Products