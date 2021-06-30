There was so much confusion in the early days of the outbreak which prompted folks to stay indoors as much as possible. After finally understanding a lot more about the pandemic, many of us are now venturing out. Airstream is eager to help out with a van called the Interstate 24X.

With their trailers considered and some of the best ones out there, you’re practically guaranteed that this RV will meet or even exceed expectations. Airstream describes the Interstate 24X as the latest addition to their roster of premium “Class B Touring Coaches.”

Living up to the brand’s reputation, this ride is bringing a lot to the table. It all begins with a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter EXT chassis and a 3.0-liter V6 Turbo Diesel engine. Mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission, the Interstate 24X outputs 188 horsepower with 325 ft-lbs of torque.

With that out of the way, let’s check out the off-grid living features you get with the Interstate 24X. There’s a shower/toilet, a kitted-out kitchen, a sleeping area for two, and enough space for a lot of other stuff. A/C and heating keep the interior comfortable, while hot water on demand is just top-class quality.

The modular table system gives your more flexibility, while the plush captain chairs will help you relax during the trip. Solar panels and high-end batteries will power all electronics and charge your gadgets.

The Interstate 24X even comes with two outdoor showers for easy cleanup after a swim or to remove dirt and grime from your gear. Airstream also points out that the RV can even tow up to 5,000 lbs. Just expect to wait a while to get yours as folks rush to order their units.

Images courtesy of Airstream