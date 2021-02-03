Aside from wearing masks, social distancing, and an overwhelming feeling of dread, working from home (WFH) is now part of what people call the new normal. The pandemic forces companies to keep their workforce away from the office. Thankfully, the internet allows us to communicate and collaborate to complete the tasks required. As such, businesses are adapting to the situation. Airstream unveils its latest travel trailer – the Flying Cloud 30FB Office – and it’s a clever one.

The company understands that our homes now double as our workplace. Some of us are even repurposing some rooms or space into temporary offices. With most telecommunication firms already offering 5G services, mobile internet speeds are now faster than ever. Airstream is marketing the Flying Cloud 30FB Office for folks who want to stay mobile and work in comfort when needed.

Airstream is reworking the floor plan of its popular travel trailer encouraging productivity even when we’re on the road. Aside from the new configuration, all of the essential components are still on board. You get a sleeping area with a queen-size bed for when you need some shut-eye to recharge before you plug-in for work. Relax, grab a snack, and shower to refresh before the big day.

The Flying Cloud 30FB Office features a living area, dinette, a full bathroom, and a dedicated workspace. You have a wide desk for your laptop and job-related gear with USB ports to charge multiple devices. A pop-up USB/AC outlet is likewise available to plug in when you need to. Drawers, cubbies, and cabinets for storage. Airstream even throws in an office chair for good measure.

Images courtesy of Airstream