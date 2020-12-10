After months of rumors, Apple’s latest addition to its popular wireless audio products is here. Insiders were saying that the company will be calling it the AirPods Studio when it debuts. However, it seems the Cupertino-based tech giant is going for another name instead. The AirPods Max is a pair of over-ear headphones that will finally cater to what fans of the brand have been asking for.

This time, Apple is not reinventing the wheel, but just putting its own signature spin on the item. To make it comfortable even with long periods of use, the stainless-steel headband features a breathable knit mesh fabric. Furthermore, this makes it easier to reduce pressure and distribute its weight properly.

Meanwhile, the earcups can pivot and adjust to the unique shape of the user’s head. The cushioning material of the cups is special acoustic memory foam that locks in audio. These attach to the AirPods Max via magnets for easy removal and replacement when it finally wears out.

Another cool aspect of the AirPods Max is the volume button. It borrows the look of the digital crown on the Apple Watch series. An H1 chip inside sits within each side of its housing to enhance the audio that comes out each 40-mm dynamic driver. Adaptive EQ, Transparency Mode, Active Noise Cancellation, and Spatial Audio are on board as well.

The Headphones ship with a slim Smart Case in the box. This automatically puts it into an ultralow power state to conserve battery when you slip it on. The AirPods Max will be available in five stylish colors: Sky blue, pink, green, space gray, and silver. Similar to its true wireless cousins, it retails for a premium price.

Images courtesy of Apple