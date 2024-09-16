As a premium audio brand, Bang & Olufsen is highly sought-after for its stellar lineup of stylish speakers. However, there is more to the company’s catalog if you need something else. For a more personal listening experience, there is the Beoplay H100. These are not your average pair of cans as the price suggests.

Deemed flagship grade by audio pundits, these are over-the-ear headphones that “deliver immersive sound and a luxurious design built to stand the test of time.” In the box is your Beoplay H100, a classy leather carrying case, a 3.5 mm to USB-C cable, a USB-C to USB-C cord, a welcome card, and a quick start guide.

The headphones measure 188 mm x 210 mm x 77 mm (WxHxD), while the carrying case’s dimensions are at 225 mm x 265 mm x 52 mm (WxHxD). Bang & Olufsen spares no expense to craft something fashionable you can proudly wear in public. Materials such as aluminum, titanium, genuine leather, and scratch-resistant glass, are all part of its construction.

Available in Infinite Black, Hourglass Sand, and Sunset Apricot colorways, there is a style for everyone. The first two feature contrasting hues, while the latter flaunts a striking tonal shade. The Beoplay H100 houses custom 40 mm, electro-dynamic titanium drivers. It supports a frequency range of 10-40,000 Hz with preset EQ settings via the companion app.

In-house sound experts acoustically tune the headphones for a balanced output. If you need to focus, ANC filters background noise, while TrueTransparency boosts awareness of your surroundings. Elsewhere, the Beoplay H100 supports head-tracking for spatial audio processing. Bang & Olufsen also integrates sustainability courtesy of the replaceable components.

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen