Wearing protective masks has become a norm these days amid the pandemic. It can be bothersome though especially when it interferes with proper breathing. Thankfully, some companies have designed masks that not only offer protection. But also ensures comfort and breathability just like the Airinum Lite Air Mask.

This KN95-certified mask protects you from viruses, pollution, smog, pollens, bacteria, and allergens. Its advanced and certified 5-layer filter technology filters out PM 2.5 pollution and particles down to the smallest size of 0.3m. Moreover, it provides UPF50 UV and sun protection. This means it blocks 98% of the sun’s rays and allows the 2% to pass through.

The Airinum Lite Air Mask ensures a comfortable and breathable fit. It features a 3D mesh material that’s not only cool on the skin but allows you to breathe well. It also has a 3D memory nose-foam for a comfortable fit and a shapeable nose-clip for a safe and secure seal. The elastic ear loops, on the other hand, allow for an adaptive fit around the face while a detachable head-clip lessens the pressure on your ears.

This Swedish-design protective gear is treated with the fabric treatment Polygiene to permanently protect the external skin-fabric from bacteria and other germs. The skin is also washable. Plus, the mask comes with long-lasting and replaceable filters.

The Airinum Lite Air Mask comes in four sizes (XS, S, M, L) to fit kids, teenagers, and adults. It is also available in an assortment of attractive colors to go with your work and play getup.