The Airfree Iris 3000 Air Purifier is ideal to use in offices, rooms, or any area up to 650 square feet. It cleans the surrounding area by removing allergens, bacteria, fungi, pollen, and dust mites.

This sleek and portable machine helps with respiratory problems including colds, asthma, and allergies. It uses a patented Thermodynamic TSS Technology to destroy air pollutants. it also reduces indoor harmful ozone levels in a fraction of a second.

The Airfree Iris 3000 Air Purifier operates quietly you wouldn’t even notice that it is continuously attracting air in. Between 14,000 and 20,000 litres of air passes through the bottom filter part of the device every hour. The machine then heats the air to a max of 400 ºF. It then it sterilizes the air and cools it before it releases it back to the room.

The good thing is this machine is eco-friendly. It doesn’t release either ions or ozone. It does not even need maintenance, not even its replacement parts. Just plug and play as they say it or turn off and on. It also does not take up a lot of energy at just 44 watts and has an electric voltage of 120. Compact and portable at just 3.5 pounds, you can easily take this device to any room or area that needs air purifying.

The Airfree Iris 3000 Air Purifier looks sleek, modern, and elegant. It even has ambient lights to set the mood. You can choose from 10 adjustable lights. These include blue, violet, grey, red, green, rose, orange, brown, yellow, and light blue.

