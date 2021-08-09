When it comes to a new pair of kicks, most collectors normally grab those with unique designs. Collaborations with big names drum up appeal among the sneakerheads, which is why this latest one from Adidas should be on your radar. The Y-3 4D IOW Runner stands out not only from its good looks but also from the modular system.

If we were to choose, the Y-3 4D IOW Runner would be high on our list for its adaptability. In a partnership with Yohji Yamamoto, the shoes arrive in a blackout colorway. A while back, we also featured a similar theme on the Big Bang GMT All Black from Hublot and the renowned Japanese fashion designer.

Now, what makes the sneakers so cool is the interchangeable elements of the footwear. What we like about the Adidas Y-3 4D IOW Runner is how it embodies duality. You see, each box includes two neoprene inserts. Before you call it lame, this allows owners to switch between a high-top or low-top configuration.

Adidas should do this for more models in its lineup. Each of these also sports the brand’s iconic three stripes and stay in place via a Velcro attachment system. There’s also a faux leather overlay on certain sections to add some contrast to its silhouette. Meanwhile, the suede panel on the heel counter is a nice touch.

The Y-3, Adidas, and Yohji Yamamoto branding are visible on the lateral sides. The 4D midsole of the Y-3 4D IOW Runner only peeks through a forefoot cutout. Overall, the concept behind it is solid while the visuals are likewise stunning. To sum it all up, these are sleek and stylish running shoes for that casual or sporty outfit.

Images courtesy of Adidas