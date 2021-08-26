Among the world’s leading sports apparel companies, Adidas appears to be the most active when it comes to environmental impact. The brand has been following through its eco-friendly initiative by innovating manufacturing processes, upcycling, and recycling. We can only hope others follow in their footsteps soon. For now, let’s check out the Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue and what makes it sustainable.

The German activewear group is revamping its rugged outdoor-ready footwear catalog. Moreover, it seems the tweaks are for the greener good. Having recently featured their No-Dye Collection of golf shoes, the Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue is another notable step in the right direction.

Moreover, this is spreading awareness against pollution without compromising style. When hiking or trekking, it’s crucial that your gear is designed to perform to the highest standards. Given the unforgiving terrain and hazards, your feet need all the protection they can get.

Moreover, it needs to be adaptable and not restrict natural movements. To achieve this, Adidas gives it a water-repellent Primeknit upper crafted from its Primeblue textile. For those wondering, this material uses Parley Ocean Plastic which makes up 75% of the upper.

Each step you take answers back with incredible energy return from the Boost midsole. Combined with the sock-like fit of the Primeblue upper and exceptional traction from the Continental rubber outsole, these kicks are ready for the outdoors.

The Adidas, Terrex, and Primeblue branding are visible on the collar. Meanwhile, the iconic three stripes adorn the midfoot on both sides. The Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue comes with a rope lace closure and is available in five colorways.

Images courtesy of Adidas