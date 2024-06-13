Shortly after Triumph debuted the Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Limited Edition, all 270 examples quickly sold out. All proud owners of the exclusive moto are also entitled to purchase a matching collaborative timepiece. Dubbed the Chronomat B01 42 Triumph, it’s a sporty and dapper accessory ideal for any occasion. Here’s what it brings to your wrist.

This special version of Breitling’s chronograph is only available to those who bought the Speed Triple 1200 RR Breitling Limited Edition. You can proudly wear it to remind fellow bike enthusiasts of the two-wheeler the timekeeping instrument was made for. Co-branded projects like these are rare and are instantly flagged as highly collectible.

Although it’s extremely unlikely that someone will ever part with a package like this, we’re certain there are people ready to bid if a set ever heads to auction. The Chronomat B01 42 Triumph is presented in a dazzling round case. It measures 42 mm x 15.1 mm and weighs approximately 103.8 grams. Water resistance is rated at 660 feet.

“As stunning to look at as it is exhilarating to wear, the Chronomat B01 42 Triumph comes in the highest specification ever with a titanium and 18k red gold frame.” Sapphire crystals adorn both ends for superior scratch resistance and clarity. A ratcheted unidirectional bezel frames a carbon dial with applied hour markers and sword hours/minutes hands.

If you’re looking for the Triumph emblem, Breitling incorporated it with the seconds hand. Chronograph sub-dials with snailed textures are arranged at 3 o’clock, 6 o’clock, and 9 o’clock. Visible from the exhibition case back is the Breitling 01 self-winding caliber.

The automatic movement features 47 jewels and a frequency of 28,800 vph. To the right of the timepiece is a screw-locked crown flanked by two chronograph pushers in 18k red gold. The Chronomat B01 42 Triumph flaunts a brown calfskin leather rally strap with a folding titanium clasp closure.

Images courtesy of Breitling