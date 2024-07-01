Get the ultimate functionality in a sleek, compact, and robust flashlight with the YSMART MQ3X flashlight. Dubbed the “pinnacle of keychain flashlight,” it offers a unique pop it method for the ultimate lighting convenience, any time and anywhere.

This EDC torch is always ready for action by doing away with the traditional twist open mechanism. Instead, it operates via what it calls a “Pop-to-Light” feature perfect for those urgent moments when you need a strong and bright light fast.

Simply pop the flashlight off from its quick-release magnetic base for instant illumination. The YSMART MQ3X flashlight uses a super strong magnet for hands-free use. The magnet delivers strong pulling force (it can even carry a hammer) so it stays firmly in place no matter where you attach it.

As for its lighting options, this EDC torch only caters to one distinct LED. You can choose from white light for brightness, UV for security and forensic purposes, or red light for night vision. You can choose all three and not worry about it taking up space in your keychain.

The YSMART MQ3X is a micro flashlight that’s about the size of an AA battery at just 2.5″ long but thinner. It runs on a rechargeable 10180 Li-Ion battery via a hidden Type-C port. The port is seamlessly integrated into the handle. Simply twist and pop open to reveal the charging slot. It takes 60 minutes for a full recharge.

Wherever your adventures take you, this unassuming torch delivers efficient illumination in a rugged and robust shell built to last. It’s crafted from polished brass or ultra-tough titanium in either stonewashed, polished, mosaic, or tornado finish, making it virtually indestructible.

Images courtesy of YSMART London