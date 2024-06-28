Ultimate Ears’ Everboom speaker is the perfect companion for your travels and outdoor adventures. It packs small yet big on sound and built to withstand the elements.

It’s been drop-tested from a one meter height to prove its rigidity. It’s also dust proof, waterproof, and even floats on water with you, while blasting out tunes just about anywhere within a 55-meter range. This speaker provides music playback for a good 20 hours using a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and offers simultaneous wireless capabilities up to two sources using Bluetooth.

The Everboom speaker packs light and compact at 8.07″ tall, 3.27″ wide, and 4.33″ long. Yet it blasts out clear, powerful sound with big bass thanks to a couple of full-range transducers with augmented magnets. It also features two customized passive radiators and adapts to every party scenario using the EQ mode found on its accompanying BOOM app.

Choose PARTYUP on the BOOM App to connect three or over 150 speakers for the ultimate sound experience. You can combine multiple BOOM 4, MEGABOOM 4, EVERBOOM, EPICBOOM and HYPERBOOM speakers from Ultimate Ears, or pair them with previous generation BOOM speakers for a wall of sound.

The Everboom speaker blasts a max sound level of 84 dBC under normal situations and 85dBC outdoors in the anechoic chamber 3. Even when you’re out with nature, you can still hear that punchy bass and big sound by simply tapping on the Outdoor Boost button to get that extra 1dB of sound. Ultimate Ears also designed this outdoor gear for recycling, with the plastic parts comprising a minimum of 58% certified post-consumer recycled plastic by weight, 100% recycled polyester for the fabric, and 100% post-consumer recycled praseodymium neodymium metal for the magnets.

Images courtesy of Ultimate Ears