The availability of both consumer-grade and commercial-grade 3D printers allows designers to go beyond conventional design. With easy-to-use software that can help turn 2D images into 3D, the possibilities seem endless. Adidas continues to experiment with different manufacturing methods. One of its latest kicks – the 4DFWD – is a brilliant showcase of how advancements in the process can churn out eye-catching footwear like these.

From certain angles, the 4DFWD might not look that much different from Adidas’ running shoes. However, that all changes when you view the sophisticated structure of its midsole. According to the sports apparel company, the intricate patterns are not only a visual element. Instead, its shapes are engineered to improve the wearer’s performance during their runs.

“Every run builds off the one before it. These running shoes ride on 17 years of data, with a design that makes progress feel like something you can chase and catch,” says Adidas. The product page likewise says, “the 3D-printed 4D midsole redirects energy forward, making your gait feel more like a glide.”

Meanwhile, this is paired with a rugged rubber outsole that offers optimal traction on most surfaces. Next is the flexible Primeknit+ upper which provides reliable support for your feet. This ensures superior comfort that adapts to your natural movement.

It’s worth noting that Adidas uses Primegreen which the brand describes as “a series of high-performance recycled materials.” In fact, the Primeknit+ upper does not contain any virgin polyester. As with most of their kicks for running, the 4DFWD delivers a sock-like fit. It features a lace enclosure and comes in a Core Black/Core Black/Solar Red colorway.

Images courtesy of Adidas