One of the showstoppers at the 2021 Monterey Car Week was Honda’s luxury division’s reveal of the 2022 NSX Type S. Acura plans to produce only 350 examples of this everyday supercar and 300 are heading stateside. The remaining 50 are for the Japanese market. Unfortunately, those who plan to get one are out of luck because all are already spoken for.

Reports reveal that in less than 24 hours the entire fleet of 2022 NSX Type S bound for the United States sold out. This was supposedly confirmed by an Acura insider who also noted that all allocated units have been reserved with deposits. Even before the big reveal, interest surrounding the platform was already at an all-time high.

Perhaps the key factor behind this rush is Acura’s recent announcement regarding the vehicle. This might be the last chance for anyone to own the one since the next model year is apparently the last. Pricing starts at $169,500 for the standard trim and goes up to $182,500 with the lightweight package of automotive upgrades.

Of course, when it comes to the vehicle identification number (VIN), some discerning collectors have their preferences. We heard the unit tagged 001 commanded an insane price. Aside from its exclusive production run, the 2022 NSX Type S is no slouch when it comes to performance.

Acura endows the coupe with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 hybrid engine that produces 600 horsepower with 492 lb-ft of torque. Completing the powertrain is a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission. It can complete 0-60 mph dash in less than three seconds with a top speed of 191 mph. We think the 2022 NSX Type S is a thrilling ride preview of when Acura finally goes all-electric in the future.

