Kawasaki is a Japanese brand that supplies the global market with motorcycles, engines, heavy equipment, personal watercraft, and side-by-sides. A new model recently dropped and seems to be a compact eco-friendly way to get around. This is the 2025 NAV 4e LIMITED, which the manufacturer calls “your first-ever neighborhood activity vehicle.

We find it a bit funny given how the marketing materials stress that it is “not a golf cart.” Perhaps many people initially thought the 2025 NAV 4e LIMITED was one at its initial public debut. Either way, let us take their word for it and find out if this bad boy deserves a spot in your garage or driveway.

The personal mobility platform touts a ladder type tubular steel chassis. Overall length is about 119.5 inches, while the width and height are at 51.6 inches and 77.6 inches, respectively. Kawasaki says this trim package ships with all the extra bells and whistles.

So far, the only paint option available for this configuration is Metallic Deep Red. Like we pointed out earlier, it features a battery-electric powertrain. Instead of the marque’s tried-and-tested internal combustion engines, the 2025 NAV 4e LIMITED is outfitted with an air-cooled PMSM.

Supplying its energy needs are two 51.7V lithium-ion batteries. Overall, the system outputs approximately 10.7 kW and 37.6 lb-ft of torque. Fully charged, it can travel a total of 40 miles. A MacPherson strut front and rear leaf springs with hydraulic shocks make up its robust suspension system.

Buyers are likewise getting a 7″ TFT in-dash infotainment unit, four 6.5″ speakers, floor lighting, 6x USB ports, 6x cup holders, fold-flat rear seats, a flip-down windshield and others. The 2025 NAV 4e LIMITED rides on four 14″ aluminum rims shod in 23 x 10-14 tires.

Images courtesy of Kawasaki