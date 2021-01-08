The electric vehicle scene has is seeing new startups aiming for the big leagues. Of course, Tesla remains the gold standard in the industry, but the competition could eventually catch up if Elon Musk’s group fail to regularly innovate. Lucid Motors recently caused a stir when its all-electric sedan – the Air – debuted with remarkable features. Now, Alpha Motor Corporation is considering a retrofuturistic aesthetic for the ACE. Not only that, the group also plans to offer it at a more affordable price point.

Everyone knows that it is difficult to properly strike a balance between features and quality when price is a factor. It’s common for manufacturers to cut corners just to keep cost manageable and still make a decent profit. This is what the company headquartered in Irvine, California needs to consider before they take order for the ACE.

We are impressed as to how Alpha Motor Corporation managed to pull off the design. If one does not know about the zero-emission powertrain of the ACE, it will pass off as one classy restomod. The engineers went with a two-seater coupe configuration. It has 14 cubic feet of cargo space, which should be enough for a couple of suitcases and more.

The ACE comes in a “Blue Seraph” coat which is a bespoke shade of metallic silver. If not for the large infotainment display on the dash, the interior could pass off as that of a vintage car. Alpha Motor Corporation claims the sporty rear-wheel-drive EV can manage a range of 250 miles on a single charge. Testing also shows a 0-60 mph sprint of about six seconds.

