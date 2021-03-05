In the US, there are around 231,652,000 licensed drivers (2020). With all those people on the road, it’s important that we all work together to stay as safe as possible. While you should already have passed your driving test, it can be extremely beneficial to remind yourself of the laws so that you reduce the risk of accidents.

In this article, we are going to look at eight ways to stay safe on the road. Sound interesting? Then keep on reading!

Obey the road rules

This one may come as a given, but you would be surprised how many people try and avoid the most basic road rules. Speeding, reckless driving, and drunk driving are all frequent occurrences and lead to severe accidents. Remember, they are there for a reason, so it’s best to follow them. At the end of the day, you will be safer and can avoid those dreaded fines. Check out these USA driving rules to brush up on your knowledge.

Drive properly according to the conditions

The weather can certainly be unpredictable, and at times it can affect the roads severely. If you’re planning on driving during these conditions, make sure you consider the following:

Fog: When driving in fog, always keep a safe distance between you in the car in front. You also need to give plenty of notice when using signals and avoid using your high-beam lights as this will make it harder to see.

Snow: Driving in snow is dangerous, so make sure you slow down as much as possible and allow extra time to get somewhere. Take corners slowly to avoid skidding and accelerate gradually, so your tires don’t spin. Make sure you also keep an eye out for black ice that can cause you to lose control quickly.

Rain: When driving in the rain, slow down and avoid pools/puddles. Since roads can be slick, make sure to give plenty of distance between you and the cars in front. You also want to use your headlights.

Keep up your training

If you don’t frequently drive, completing a refresher training course can be a great idea to help you stay safe on the road. In some cases, you may even be able to dismiss a ticket. Check out defensivedrivingcourse.com if you are looking to brush up on your skills. Trust us when we say it really can make a difference.

Plan trips in advance

If you are going on a long trip or going to a place that you haven’t been to before, it can be wise to plan out everything in advance. Take a look at the safest routes, know where there are available gas stations, and check out what the weather will be like. This way, you can prepare yourself for the conditions and won’t be so distracted along the way.

Do pre-trip inspections

Many of us often hop straight in our car and head out on our journey. However, it would be best if we were doing a quick inspection first. Have a friend help you to make sure all of your lights are working correctly. You’ll also want to check your tires, fluids, brakes, and battery if you are planning on a long trip. This way, you can get anything fixed in advance before breaking down on the road. Yes, car repairs can be expensive, but they are necessary.

Minimize distractions

Distracted driving is the leading cause of car accidents in the US. To avoid taking your eyes off the road, make sure you spend time eliminating anything that may distract you. Put away your phone, avoid eating while driving, and make sure any children and pets are correctly secured. Multi-tasking may seem efficient, but you’re risking your own life and the life of those around you.

Take frequent breaks during long trips

Another common cause of car accidents is fatigue. When you feel sleepy, all it takes is a second for your eyes to close, and you can be off the road. To avoid this, make sure that you take frequent breaks during long trips so that you can re-energize. You may even consider swapping drivers (when possible) or pulling over and having a rest until you are recovered.

Wear a seatbelt

Lastly, one of the most important tips to remember while driving is to wear a seatbelt. In fact, according to the NHTSA, 14,955 lives were saved by them. By ensuring that both yourself and your passengers have buckled up before heading out on the road, you can remain safe.