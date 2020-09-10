If are reading this, it is extremely likely that you are either on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or any other device that is connected to the internet. A lot of us rely on it for entertainment, information, for work, and so much more. In fact, there are currently more than 4 billion active users globally, with about 57 percent of the total population with access to it. However, only a few bother to consider a virtual private network (VPN) service.

In the past, staying anonymous online was barely an afterthought for individuals. These days, on the other hand, privacy has become a huge concern. Most internet service providers (ISP) only offer basic forms of protection for its subscribers. Hence, it’s up to us to take action and keep our data private. After all, companies that do business online would normally pay others to supply them with user data for marketing purposes.

Meanwhile, there are others who seek to use it for malicious reasons, which is definitely not something anyone would want. Thankfully, the solution to this dilemma is easier than you think. All you need to do is to keep your IP address hidden from prying eyes everywhere.

For example, you can download PureVPN, which is available for almost every platform you can think off. It lets you safely enjoy whatever you want to do online without the risk of exposing your data. For those who are still not convinced, we’re happy to give you 7 of the best reasons to sign up for one.

Bypassing geoblocking in different countries

A lot of folks are unaware that websites, streaming programs, and others like it can determine the user’s location via their IP address. As such, certain types of content or services may be geo-blocked by default depending on where you connect to the internet.

For folks who regularly travel, some countries may block access to a specific website. With a VPN, you can practically trick the ISP to allow your connection. There are governments that are more oppressive than others and control what the public sees online. Therefore, you are free to surf and communicate over the web without any restrictions.

Protect personal information while gaming online

Playing multiplayer titles online can be a fun experience, but there is a real risk of being hacked by those with criminal intent. Some may argue that using a VPN is counterintuitive when gamers want to have the best connection quality available. Given that data is bounced on different servers instead of directly, some types of games might be affected.

On the flip side, a VPN service can prevent DDoS attacks from other players who might not be happy about their loss. Believe us when we tell you that there are people who can really hold a grudge and take it to a whole different level.

Then there’s something similar to what we noted above, which is geoblocked services. As long as you have an active subscription to a reliable service, you should be able to play anywhere you might be at the time.

Enjoy better pricing when shopping online

You’re probably beginning to notice a trend wherein VPN services primarily put users at an advantage by tweaking their IP address relative to location. From a consumer’s perspective, this would be a great boon for users who regularly purchase their goods over the internet.

Depending on the location gleaned from your system online retailers may charge a different price based on taxes or other regulatory fees. A simple solution would be to set it accordingly through your VPN and enjoy the savings each time you check out.

Stop unwanted tracking from websites

Despite what they claim, Google tracks essentially everything you do online. In fact, the internet search company has been in hot water for alleged privacy violations. Don’t even believe the Incognito Mode is enough to keep their eyes away from your web-based activities. The tech outfit does this in order to improve its algorithm that handles target ads.

With our dependence on its suite of services and features available on almost every device, we definitely need a way to end this unwanted practice. Fortunately, it’s as easy as activating your VPN service. This effectively blocks their systems from gathering what they need to sell to companies that would use it for marketing.

Security for public Wi-Fi connections

Everybody loves free internet connections provided by various establishments. Although this means you can stay connected almost everywhere, hackers are known to take advantage of this situation. While you might be saving money on your mobile data plan, cybercriminals can also benefit from your connectivity.

These include packet sniffing, malware distribution, and even phishing scams. Some people even intentionally set up a fake open network wherein anybody who connects will have the device’s contents compromised. Lesson learned, get a solid VPN service to take advantage of the encryption protocols it comes with.

Stop others from listening to your calls

Aside from traditional telecommunications, faster internet speeds have allowed people like you and me to chat and call online. We each have our own favorite platform but the technology behind it is similar. Voice over internet protocol (popularly known as VOIP in techspeak) lets us call anyone their friends and loved ones anywhere around the world for free.

No more international chargers, taxes, and other fees charged to your monthly bill. Without a VPN, whatever your talk about can be listened to by those with the right equipment. The encryption provided by secure servers makes it impossible to spy anything that relies on VOIP.

Staying anonymous

As we detailed above, ISPs don’t really do a good job of protecting your privacy. In fact, if your internet provider assigns a static IP for your subscription, it makes it even easier to build a profile. Hackers that specialize in identity theft specifically want to learn everything they can about their victims. However, these can easily be thwarted by VPN services. Moreover, it also lets users remain unidentified across the web.

Key takeaways

We have just provided a comprehensive article on why it is important for tech-savvy people to use a VPN service. So far, there are very minimal caveats that one can overlook thanks to the benefits it promises. Thus, it is highly recommended to have a robust protection system for overall safety and privacy. Ultimately, VPNs are essential for a modern household, office, and business.

