A little over a week ago, Sony finally put all rumors and speculation to rest with the official reveal of its mid-generation refresh. Unlike the slim revamp of the PS5, the new flagship SKU is significantly more powerful and boasts a larger internal storage. To everyone’s surprise, the company presents the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection.

Although the PS5 Pro is technologically superior in many ways, owners of the standard model don’t find it difficult to justify an upgrade. Most gaming industry pundits believe that performance boosts and visual fidelity enhancements are excellent selling points for those who have yet to purchase a PS5.

On the other hand, everything in the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection seems like a shame to miss out on. For this exclusive venture, Sony endows several products in its lineup with a nostalgic aesthetic. As a tribute to the first-ever PlayStation console, every item flaunts a classic color scheme in tonal gray with the iconic colorful logo.

Take your pick from a PlayStation 5 Pro, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, PlayStation Portal, DualSense Edge, and DualSense controller. The first two packages ship with one controller, a vertical stand, a Console Cover for the Disc Drive (sold separately) four PlayStation Shapes cable ties, a PlayStation sticker, a PlayStation Paperclip, and a Limited Edition PlayStation poster.

As a cool bonus, the box art also pays homage to the style of the original PlayStation. Do you already own a PS5 or plan to get the PS5 Pro later this year? The PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection is a limited production run and will likely sell out soon. Meanwhile, Nintendo is likely to unveil its next game system soon.

Images courtesy of Sony