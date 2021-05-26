Transportation plays a huge part in polluting our planet, and that’s why more and more people are eager for alternatives. In answer to that, many car manufacturers worldwide – whether it’s Tesla, BMW, or Kia – are now producing environmentally-friendly vehicles.

They are green, comfortable, fast, and they even look like regular cars.

In this article, you will find the seven most “green” vehicles for every budget and every need – from full-electric options to hybrids, from Tesla to Toyota. Read on and discover your perfect environmentally-friendly car.

Tesla Model S

The number one spot on our list goes to the Tesla Model S. This EV is kind of like everything you could ever want in a car packed into one incredible model. The fact that it is electric doesn’t mean that it is slow or boring. In fact, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just over 2 seconds.

Moreover, it comes with autopilot technology and can even drive itself with no one behind the wheel. The Model S P100D also has a 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack that allows the car to travel 335 miles per charge. This makes it one of the best environmentally-friendly vehicles in the world.

BMW i8

The BMW i8 is a two-door sports car that can reach speed up to 155 miles per hour. It's only available as a hybrid, which allows it to work perfectly all the time. Even though this may not seem like a very environmentally friendly option, this car has an excellent fuel economy of around 69 mpg, depending on the model. That means you can drive longer distances without having to worry about charging the battery pack.

As we mentioned earlier, this car needs both gas and electricity to run. It comes with a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder engine and an electric motor that gives the car a total output of 357 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. As this model has been the world’s top-selling plug-in electric sports car, manufacturers may call it “a classic in the future.”

Nissan Leaf

The Nissan Leaf is one of the most popular models on our list. It comes with all the bells and whistles that you might expect from a luxury car, and it was one of the world’s top-selling electric cars until 2019 (when Tesla Model 3 came).

It has an EPA estimated fuel economy of around 112 mpg depending on the model and goes from 0 to 60 mph in under 10 seconds. The car can be charged to 80% capacity within 30 minutes when plugged into a fast-charging station. Even though this vehicle is considered one of the top-selling models, it costs around $31,000, which is below average for an electric car.

Kia Niro EV

The Kia Niro EV is Kia’s first-ever electric vehicle, and it is very impressive. It comes with a strong lithium-ion battery pack that allows it to go a total of 238 miles per charge. This electric vehicle goes from 0 to 60 mph in under 8 seconds. It has an EPA estimated fuel economy of 50 mpg, which means you can drive around the city without worrying about finding a charger for a while.

It also has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, which makes it a lot easier to use. The 2021 Premium Kia Niro EV costs around $47,000, but you can find older models at a much lower price.

BMW i3

The BMW i3 is one of the few cars on our list that uses a combustion engine, but it is still considered environmentally friendly. The reason for that is an electric motor that the vehicle uses to get power from the battery and then turn it into torque.

The battery pack allows the car to be able to go up to 100 miles per charge. The BMW i3 takes only 4.4 seconds to get from 0 to 60 mph, which is impressive for an electric car. This model is also not very pricey for a hybrid – the starting price is around $44,000.

Subaru XV/Crosstrek Hybrid

The Subaru XV/Crosstrek Hybrid is specifically designed for the people who want a sporty and fun way of driving around town, but they also want it to be green. This hybrid with an all-wheel-drive system comes with a 2.0-liter boxer engine. It also has an EPA estimated fuel economy of 30/34 mpg city/highway, which is pretty high for an SUV.

According to the official information, the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid comes with the EyeSight® driver assist technology which is said to reduce rear-end crashes with injuries by monitoring traffic movement and optimizing cruise control. This model is one of the cheapest cars on our list – MSRP starts at $35,345.

Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius has been around for over 20 years and remains one of the most popular hybrids on the market today. If you love driving around in style and comfort, but you also want your car to make the world a little greener, then this model is for you.

It is available in many different versions, so you can choose one that fits your needs best. Toyota Prius comes with a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine and an electric motor that gives it an output of 100 kW (182 PS). This combination allows the car to go from 0 to 60 mph in less than 10 seconds. It has a tremendous fuel economy of 54 mpg in the city and 50 mpg on the highway.

A Final Note

Cars are one of the worst things that could have happened to our environment. However, just like power plants and plastic bags, they serve our needs, and humanity is not ready to give them up just yet. After all, cars offer us the comfort of fast and pleasant transportation – and all that while socially distancing, which is extremely important in 2021.

Fortunately, as technology evolves, car manufacturers are able to present us with environmentally-friendly vehicles. Depending on your needs and budget, you can find just anything on the market: from a classic like Toyota Prius to a luxurious option like Tesla Model S. Choose something you like and hit the road without worrying about the environment.