Benchmade announced a Gold Class version of its Tengu knife with the 601-211 Tengu Flipper. A pocketknife that boasts a Damascus steel blade and carbon fiber handle.

This knife “pushes the boundaries of production knifemaking” with its durable materials and beautiful design customized by knifemaker Jared Oeser. Its plain tanto blade now comes with BiFrost Damasteel that boasts a rate of 58-60 on the Rockwell Hardness scale. This means the blade retains its good cutting edge overtime despite continued use. It remains durable, robust, sharp, and corrosion-resistant.

Moreover, the 601-211 Tengu Flipper now comes with marbled white and black carbon fiber scales designed with Sapphire blue PVD hardware and liners. The handle also has a Raffir blue uranium waves backspacer and one of Oeser’s iconic shield inlays done in blue G10.

The blade is held in place via a linear lock which means it is operable with a single hand flip. It allows for one-handed operation whether in closing or opening. The size of the knife itself is compact, as such, it sits comfortably in the hands.

The blade length on the 601-211 Tengu Flipper measures 2.77″ and a thickness of 0.121″. When opened, it measures 6.61″ and closed at 3.85″. This is a very compact knife indeed and one that can easily make it into your everyday carry items. Meanwhile, the handle is just right on the thickness for a comfortable and strong grip at 0.44″. This knife is relatively also light at just 2.62 ounces. For protection, it comes with a black leather sheath made from shark skin. .

Images courtesy of Benchmade