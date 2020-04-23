Coffee is an integral part of many of our lives. Unfortunately, high cafe costs sometimes keep our wallets thin, or we’ll have to resort to drip coffee in our own home. There are a few ways to make sure that your home coffee is a winner, however. So, if you’re looking for cafe-quality coffee in your own kitchen… read on, and we’ll give you some tips to make the most of your beans.

1. Use Filtered Water

Good coffee starts with good water. If you’re just using tap water, then you’ll find that your coffee is invariably subpar.

You can run to the store to get the water you need. Reverse osmosis water works great and you can find it at the grocery store. Distilled water isn’t what you’re looking for, as it can strip metal ions from inside your coffee maker and is more corrosive than tap water.

That said, many people invest in a good RO filter for their home. You can also find pitcher filters that filter water as it’s poured through, allowing you to have a dedicated pitcher for your coffee water. You may want to compare them first, but both are a viable start to great coffee.

2. Buy Whole Beans

If you’re starting with ground coffee, then you’ve already lost the battle for great coffee at home. Instead, you need to start with good whole beans for the best end results.

The aromatic components of coffee, which create the flavor, are volatile. That means they’ll leave your coffee beans the longer that they’ve been ground, creating an incongruent taste with the delicious smelling beans you purchased.

For the best results, only grind coffee immediately before using it. This helps preserve the flavor and, in turn, creates the best coffee you can get with your beans.

3. Drop the Drip

Drip coffee is for the office.

When you’re making coffee at home, you can make a much better cup if you don’t use a standard drip coffee machine. The options are endless but depend largely on what you enjoy most.

An espresso machine is an admirable, albeit expensive, option for making awesome drinks. Lattes and such can be made with a high-quality machine, although beginner options focus more on just a great cup of espresso. A Moka pot is a cheap, but awesome, alternative.

For better standard coffee, try a good pour-over. It’s also a lot cheaper than investing in a drip machine, although you won’t be able to program it for when you get up in the morning.

You can also invest in a French Press, which makes some of the smoothest coffee you’ll find anywhere. They’re also remarkably easy to use.

The point is this: there are way better ways of making coffee at home than your standard machines.

4. Changing Measurements

How do you measure your coffee? With cups?

Well, that’s not doing things the right way. Instead, try weighing your coffee using a kitchen scale to provide consistent results. 10 grams of coffee per cup is considered ideal for regular coffee. Keep in mind that’s a 6-ounce cup, not just your mug of coffee.

The reason for this?

Because coffee can be inconsistent. Air pockets in the measuring cup, inconsistent grinds, and just patches of clumped grounds can all deceive you on how much coffee is going into the cup.

But the scale never lies. Not only does it make your coffee better, but it also helps you make consistent coffee. That allows you to experiment to find your own perfect amount.

It’s a little more work, but you can’t have your own coffee ritual without perfect consistency. A consistent brew is one that can be modified until it’s perfect.

5. Pre-Infuse Grounds

Here’s a game-changer: try pre-infusing grounds.

When you’re using a pour-over or drip machine, you can make a brew stronger with this simple step

First, heat around ¼ cup of water, then pour it over the grounds before you start the machine properly. For pour-over coffee, you do the same. The water should be around 200 degrees, and you should leave it alone to soak in for about 45 seconds then turn on the machine or start pouring in earnest.

This allows the coffee to remove any excess carbon dioxide that’s settled in the grounds. Carbon dioxide repels water and will make your brew weaker overall.

It’s a simple step, give it a try and you’ll be surprised at the difference it makes.

Get Better Coffee… Right at Home

Coffee is life for many of us. Investing a little bit of time and money into making sure that you have excellent coffee available whenever you’re in the mood isn’t just a good idea… it’s pretty much essential for coffee lovers. So why not streamline the process today?