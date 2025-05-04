Coolers are a must-have for beach parties, backyard cookouts, and other similar recreation. For years, the humble portable ice chest has maintained its standard blueprint. You have a rotomolded box structure, insulation material, a carrying handle, and wheels/casters (depending on the size and model). Meanwhile, Ninja’s FrostVault 65qt offers something unique.

Summer is fast approaching, and many are already gearing up for group gatherings, excursions, and extended off-grid trips/stays. As always, coolers of all sizes should be flying off the store shelves in the coming weeks. If you ask us, it’s best not to dally when it comes to shopping for the essentials.

Ninja’s products are synonymous with quality, performance, and innovation. The FrostVault 65qt is no different, courtesy of its “premium ice retention and fridge-temp dry storage.” Everybody knows that ice gradually melts over time, which means cooling always involves moisture.

What the FB265 series brings to the table is a special drawer that maintains temperatures below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. It allows us to store food and other items that require cooling but need to stay dry. Along with exceptional ice retention in the primary compartment, everything stays frosty for days.

Ninja lists the dimensions at 36.61″ x 17.36″ x 18.89″ (LxWxH) with a dry weight of 40.5 lbs. Its heavy-duty shell and rugged wheels are built specifically for the outdoors. A folding handle makes it easy to pull along. Your FrostVault 65qt can hold a maximum of 97 cans or 54 cans when filled with 30 lbs. of ice. Lastly, the lid and Dry Zone drawer are lockable for secure transport.

