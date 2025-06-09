Say goodbye to food waste and a nasty-smelling fridge with the Shelfy Lite from Vitesy. It acts a purifier that removes bad odors, reduces bacteria, and extends the freshness of fruits and vegetables. This way, you not only save money on groceries but also keep food safe and your fridge clean.

This nifty kitchen device is a more compact, sleek, and affordable version of its predecessor of the same name. It works to extend the shelf life of fresh produce for up to 12 days using advanced purification technology that eliminates up to 80% of bad odors, removes 99% of bacteria in 10 minutes, and reduces ethylene levels to slow down the ripening process.

Hence, it helps prevent spoilage and minimizes harmful bacteria buildup. The Shelfy Lite packs updated features for efficient and quiet operation, including an optimized airflow to maximize air circulation inside the fridge. Its USB-C rechargeable battery now charges faster and a single charge can last for three weeks. A red LED indicator means it’s time for a recharge and turns green when it’s good to go.

This purifier supports all types of refrigerators and is very user-friendly. Just put it in the fridge and let it do its magic. Its new intuitive interface lets you choose from three purification modes depending on food quantity and fridge size. Eco is for daily use, Crisper when you want fresh produce in the fruit and vegie drawer to last longer, and Performance is perfect for short-term intensive action (for tackling odors and a jam-packed fridge).

Moreover, Shelfy Lite is made with sustainability in mind. It doesn’t produce ozone, is UV-light free, and its filter has a nanomaterial treatment that prevents dirt build-up, making it washable and reusable.

Images courtesy of Vitesy