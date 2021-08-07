Finding the perfect present for the man in your life is not as easy as you might think. With so many products designed for men readily available on the market, a lot of people feel the whole process can be slightly overwhelming.

With the internet at your fingertips, you can access a wide range of marketplaces and online stores in a matter of seconds. However, this might make things even harder for you if you have no idea where to start. If he likes to keep himself active, you should have no issues finding a practical gift. Because so many people like to stay active, there are plenty of fantastic products out there. In this article, we will look at some unique gift ideas that are available this year.

1. Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board (SUP)

Paddle boarding grew in popularity about 15 years ago, but very few people owned their own board. Most of these boards were over 10 feet long and were made with fiberglass. They were so heavy and big, bringing them from point A to point B proved extremely challenging. Plus, they often cost a small fortune.

But when the inflatable stand up paddle board came along, the industry exploded. Instead of hauling around a large heavy board, you could buy an inflatable that you could easily store in a bag, which made them a lot more convenient in comparison to boards made of fiberglass. Most of these boards come with the following:

● A pump: A small pump that connects to the board which allows you to manually push air into the board. It normally takes about 5 to 10 minutes to fill it with air.

● A paddle: Paddles that come with most inflatable paddle boards allow you to adjust the size so you should have no problem storing it.

● A bag: Once the board is deflated, you can store it in this large bag.

You can pick up a top of the range inflatable SUP for around $600. Most traditional surf stores and online marketplaces stock a wide variety of inflatable boards. Unlike a traditional surfboard, you don’t have to rely on strong waves to enjoy it. He can use it in almost all weather conditions, any time of the year. It is a great product that will allow him to enjoy the great outdoors and it is fantastic for building muscle.

2. E-Scooter

Electric scooters were invented in 1985, but over the past few years, they have become very popular. For those living in a city, this is an ideal energy-efficient gift that allows them to get to their destination quickly. With growing concern about global warming, a lot of guys are looking for a mode of transport that doesn’t harm the environment. Because these devices run off rechargeable batteries and not fuel, they are environmentally friendly.

There are lots of stores online that sell these quick and agile scooters, like E-Ride Hero. Not only are these devices energy efficient and practical, but they are really good fun to drive too. They allow you to weave in and out of traffic, and you don’t need a lot of space to park them. For those who work in the city, getting stuck in traffic jams can consume a lot of their time, but an e-scooter makes getting stuck in traffic a thing of the past.

Unlike cars or other motorized vehicles, e-scooters require very little maintenance. Most people who own them manage to fix and maintain the device themselves, so they don’t have to spend a lot of cash on mechanics and spare parts

3. Protein Gift Box

If the man you are buying a gift for goes to the gym regularly, he probably spends a lot of his savings on protein products to gain muscle. For those who work out a lot, protein supplements can prove to be a very costly expenditure. Once you run out of protein products, you have no other choice but to buy more. Otherwise, you will eventually end up losing all your gains after some time.

Protein boxes are packed with lots of different protein products including:

● Bars

● Snacks

● Cookies

● Drinks

● Powders

If he is a vegan, you can easily find a protein box that just includes plant-based sources of protein. Protein boxes are selling really well these days, so you will have plenty of options. If you are working off a tight budget, you should be able to find a box for less than $50.

4. Gym Membership

If he likes to go to the gym, or if he wants to go but hasn’t yet joined the gym, purchasing him a gym membership is a great idea. Most guys will appreciate it because it is something they really need.

If you want to go the extra mile, you can include a massage, a trainer, or even some exercise clothes. Not all gyms are the same, so it might be worth your while checking out some gyms in your area first. Some gyms offer more than others, and some even include a swimming pool and sauna. If you don’t go to a gym yourself, it might be a good idea to do some research about the different gyms in the area first. Ask around, or check out reviews posted online. A lot of gym enthusiasts post reviews on the web about the different gyms they go to. This will give you a good insight into what you are paying for. A lot of employees working there will be more than happy to give you a small tour of the gym, so don’t hesitate to ask.

5. Green Fees for a Nice Golf Course

Joining the best golf courses can cost a lot of cash, so a lot of guys can’t afford it. But you can pay to use most courses for a day, so if the man you want to buy the gift for enjoys playing golf, then getting him green fees for the best golf course in the area is a great idea.

If he is new to the game, or if he has never played in his life but you think he might enjoy it, consider getting him lessons from a PGA professional golfer. In many towns and cities, there are lots of professionals that teach others how to play. If he is new to playing golf, he will love getting lessons from seasoned professionals. Even if he has been playing golf for several years, golf lessons can help him boost his skills to the next level.

Conclusion

If you only know the guy for a short period, consider asking his close friends or family members for advice, or scroll through his social networking account for ideas. Before you start spending your cash, know your budget so you don’t find yourself going overboard. Just in case he owns the same thing already, make sure you keep the receipt just in case he wants to change it for something else. When you’re about to pay for the item, explain to the employees that it is a gift, and ask if he can exchange it for something else if he doesn’t want it. Before shopping, make a list of all his interests and hobbies and find out what products are available in those areas.