Designed by renowned architect Fred Stelle, the 5 Burnetts Cove Road House boasts both a stunning modern exterior and interior. It sits on .40 acres on Mexoc Bay at the tip of Flying Point Road at the Hamptons.

It features a waterfront 16×32 foot heated Gunite pool and dock, an outdoor shower, and a cabana-covered outdoor seating and dining area on the pool level. It has well-articulated landscaping both on the front and back. Right off the garage on the ground floor is a gym, storage, and a half bath.

The entrance of the 5 Burnetts Cove Road House opens to a staircase that leads to the main floor. It houses the powder room, laundry room, and utility closet. It also has the kitchen, dining, and living area that features a glass wall and sun deck overlooking the Bay. Then adjacent to the great room is a media room with a screened porch that gives great views of the pool, the Mexoc Bay, and the dock.

Meanwhile, the top floor houses private sections of bedrooms. On the right are two guest bedrooms that share one bath. To the left is an en suite guest room overlooking the gardens below. The main bedroom, on the other hand, has a built-in office and provides amazing views of the water.

The 5 Burnetts Cove Road House is majestic to look at even from the outside with its expansive paneled glass windows and elegant structure. Best of all, the house is a walking distance of the beach. It is just 20 seconds away from the sand and sea.

Images courtesy of Compass