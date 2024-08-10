Levitae House definitely lives up to its name. It conveys a sense of levitation as it stands on massive columns on the southern slope of La Paz, Bolivia. The home appears to float as it tapers downward into slender columns that integrate with the natural topography.

The design concept shows how a large volume emerging from the ground can lose its density as it dilutes downwards, leaving only bare columns that harmonize with the surrounding land. It perches on a mountain and oriented to the north to get the best of the morning and afternoon sun.

This way, its tenants, a couple with no children but with feline pets, can take advantage of the warm temperature. La Paz mostly has a yearly average temperature of 12 ºC 12 so it was important to orient the house toward the sun’s rays. Likewise, the home faces unobstructed expansive views of the city of La Paz as well as the surrounding mountain scenery.

The architectural style of Levitae House can be described as Neo Deconstructivist due to its complex morphological qualities and innovative structural system. It hosts a music studio, indoor and outdoor gardens, a barbecue area, and a two-car parking area. The structure also features double and triple-height spaces that offer a sense of openness within a compact 340 sqm plot.

Building the home was a challenge because majority of La Paz engineers have limited experience in dealing with large cantilevers and inclined columns. As such, the designer’s presence was crucial during the construction process due to the complexity of the materials used.

Images courtesy of Architizer